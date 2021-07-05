Time to Buy Beat-Down Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Denbury Inc. (DEN) was valued at $78.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $78.00 while reaching the peak value of $78.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.55. The stock current value is $75.69.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Denbury To Present at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. Central Time (12:10 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denbury Inc. shares are logging -6.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 390.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.43 and $81.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541105 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denbury Inc. (DEN) recorded performance in the market was 194.63%, having the revenues showcasing 55.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.91B, as it employees total of 677 workers.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denbury Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.57, with a change in the price was noted +41.78. In a similar fashion, Denbury Inc. posted a movement of +123.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,084,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEN is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Denbury Inc. (DEN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Denbury Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 194.63%. The shares increased approximately by -5.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.23% during last recorded quarter.