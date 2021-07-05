Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.10M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), which is $16.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.82 after opening rate of $16.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.48 before closing at $16.70.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Primo Water Corporation Reaffirms Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook. Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified and spring bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, participated today at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. Presenting on behalf of the company were Tom Harrington, CEO and Jay Wells, CFO. During the company’s remarks the speakers indicated that, based on current performance, it expects to achieve the previously announced targeted results for its second quarter in 2021 of between $490 million and $510 million in revenue and $90 million and $95 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The company also re-affirmed its full year revenue growth of approximately five percent and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $380 million to $390 million dollars. You can read further details here

Primo Water Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.85 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $14.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/21.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) full year performance was 20.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Primo Water Corporation shares are logging -7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.39 and $17.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701010 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) recorded performance in the market was 5.17%, having the revenues showcasing -2.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.71B, as it employees total of 8880 workers.

The Analysts eye on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Primo Water Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.55, with a change in the price was noted -0.99. In a similar fashion, Primo Water Corporation posted a movement of -5.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,253,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRMW is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Technical rundown of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Primo Water Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.17%, alongside a boost of 20.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.25% during last recorded quarter.