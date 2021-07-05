NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCAU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.37%: What to Expect?

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCAU) is priced at $10.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.85 and reached a high price of $11.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.81. The stock touched a low price of $10.77.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, NextGen Acquisition Corp II. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing May 13, 2021. NextGen Acquisition Corp II. (Nasdaq: NGACU) today announced that, commencing May 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 38,259,457 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NGCAU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “NGCA” and “NGCAW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $11.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCAU) recorded performance in the market was 12.62%, having the revenues showcasing 10.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCAU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCAU)

Raw Stochastic average of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83%.

Considering, the past performance of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.62%. The shares 2.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.91% during last recorded quarter.