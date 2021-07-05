My Size Inc. (MYSZ) market price of $1.52 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of My Size Inc. (MYSZ), which is $1.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.54 after opening rate of $1.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.41 before closing at $1.52.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Custodian Ventures Delivers Open Letter To MYSZ Stockholders. Reiterates its Belief that a Change in Tone at the Top is Necessary to Ensure the Company’s Best Days are Ahead of It. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

My Size Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8851 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was 32.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -24.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516343 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was 7.80%, having the revenues showcasing 25.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.86M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2875, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -14.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 658,564 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.80%, alongside a boost of 32.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.62% during last recorded quarter.