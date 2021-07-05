Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is on the roll with an average volume of 725.51K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE), which is $13.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.31 after opening rate of $14.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.90 before closing at $14.30.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Hope Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.61 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $10.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) full year performance was 60.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hope Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -16.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $16.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537678 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) recorded performance in the market was 27.59%, having the revenues showcasing -9.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 1408 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hope Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Hope Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +13.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 813,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOPE is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hope Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hope Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.59%, alongside a boost of 60.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.02% during last recorded quarter.