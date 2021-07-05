Here is why PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.60%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), which is $170.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $170.92 after opening rate of $169.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $168.66 before closing at $169.99.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, PPG Experts to Showcase Future of Automotive Color Styling, Application Technology at Surcar Europe 2021. Company designing new colors virtually, painting two-tone vehicles more sustainably. You can read further details here

PPG Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $182.97 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $132.10 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) full year performance was 56.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PPG Industries Inc. shares are logging -6.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $103.58 and $182.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608003 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) recorded performance in the market was 18.33%, having the revenues showcasing 11.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.28B, as it employees total of 46900 workers.

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the PPG Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 161.57, with a change in the price was noted +33.37. In a similar fashion, PPG Industries Inc. posted a movement of +24.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,307,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPG is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical breakdown of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Raw Stochastic average of PPG Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PPG Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.33%, alongside a boost of 56.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.14% during last recorded quarter.