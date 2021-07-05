Here is why Camden Property Trust (CPT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.42%

Camden Property Trust (CPT) is priced at $134.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $133.94 and reached a high price of $135.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $133.49. The stock touched a low price of $132.82.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend. The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2021 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on July 16, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Camden Property Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $136.01 on 06/23/21, with the lowest value was $94.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) full year performance was 43.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camden Property Trust shares are logging -1.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.74 and $136.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536622 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camden Property Trust (CPT) recorded performance in the market was 34.34%, having the revenues showcasing 21.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.04B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

Specialists analysis on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Camden Property Trust a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 118.10, with a change in the price was noted +33.09. In a similar fashion, Camden Property Trust posted a movement of +32.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 737,459 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPT is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.34%, alongside a boost of 43.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.16% during last recorded quarter.