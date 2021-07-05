Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.30

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT). It is currently valued at $9.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.26, after setting-off with the price of $10.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.23.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Gilat Awarded $9 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it received orders of $9 million for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. You can read further details here

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.69 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) full year performance was 57.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are logging -56.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $22.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542456 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) recorded performance in the market was 52.61%, having the revenues showcasing -8.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 578.09M, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.24, with a change in the price was noted -9.25. In a similar fashion, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. posted a movement of -48.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GILT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.61%, alongside a boost of 57.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.29% during last recorded quarter.