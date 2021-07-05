Gear up for the change! Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP) has hit the volume of 585702

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP), which is $5.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.04 after opening rate of $5.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.55 before closing at $6.18.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Acurx Announces New Ibezapolstat Data on Anti-Recurrence Mechanisms in CDI at Prominent International Conference. – Ibezapolstat, the first of a novel class of antibiotics, DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors, is currently commencing a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with CDI. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -33.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.60 and $8.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 585702 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP) recorded performance in the market was -25.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.82M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.86%.