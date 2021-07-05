Do VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) beta value of 4.59 signposts another twist?

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is priced at $7.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.50 and reached a high price of $7.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.35. The stock touched a low price of $7.11.

Recently in News on July 2, 2021, VivoPower International PLC Secures Settlement and Full Control of Joint Venture US Solar Development Portfolio. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a settlement resulting in it gaining full ownership of the remaining 50% of the equity interest in its solar development portfolio in the United States (the “Portfolio”). Ownership of the Portfolio was previously shared 50/50 with the Company’s former joint venture partner, Innovative Solar Systems LLC (“ISS”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.30 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) full year performance was 406.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VivoPower International PLC shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 448.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $24.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 523503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) recorded performance in the market was -21.34%, having the revenues showcasing -28.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.47M, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VivoPower International PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.51, with a change in the price was noted -7.80. In a similar fashion, VivoPower International PLC posted a movement of -51.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,732 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VivoPower International PLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.34%, alongside a boost of 406.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.50% during last recorded quarter.