Do Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) beta value of 0.92 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), which is $121.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $121.78 after opening rate of $121.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $118.79 before closing at $120.96.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Credicorp announces Gianfranco Ferrari will succeed Walter Bayly as CEO, effective January 2022. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) announces that the Board of Directors, in its session held on June 23rd, 2021, has appointed Gianfranco Ferrari as the new CEO of Credicorp, effective January 2022. Today, Mr. Ferrari is Deputy CEO and Head of Universal Banking, the main Line of Business at Credicorp. Gianfranco Ferrari will succeed Walter Bayly, who decided to retire at the end of 2021 after an extraordinary 28 year career at the Group, including the last three years as CEO of Credicorp and the previous 10 years as CEO of our main subsidiary, Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP). You can read further details here

Credicorp Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $169.50 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $113.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/21.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) full year performance was -8.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credicorp Ltd. shares are logging -28.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $110.47 and $169.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532657 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) recorded performance in the market was -26.11%, having the revenues showcasing -13.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.42B, as it employees total of 36233 workers.

Specialists analysis on Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Credicorp Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 138.59, with a change in the price was noted -44.70. In a similar fashion, Credicorp Ltd. posted a movement of -26.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 622,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAP is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Trends and Technical analysis: Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.11%, alongside a downfall of -8.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.44% during last recorded quarter.