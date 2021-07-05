Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.64

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is priced at $11.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.96 and reached a high price of $12.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.92. The stock touched a low price of $11.6232.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock. Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from April 15, 2021, to July 14, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021 to all holders of record as of July 14, 2021 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock. You can read further details here

Costamare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.68 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.70 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) full year performance was 131.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Costamare Inc. shares are logging -7.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.48 and $12.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550657 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Costamare Inc. (CMRE) recorded performance in the market was 42.39%, having the revenues showcasing 20.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Costamare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.65. In a similar fashion, Costamare Inc. posted a movement of +28.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 645,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMRE is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Technical rundown of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Costamare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Costamare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.39%, alongside a boost of 131.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.18% during last recorded quarter.