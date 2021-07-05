Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) market price of $1.16 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) was valued at $1.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $1.16.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Artelo Biosciences Announces Two Poster Presentations Featured at the 31st Annual ICRS Symposium. Dr. Andrew Yates to Present Poster on the Company’s ART27.13 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study. You can read further details here

Artelo Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6700 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.7460 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) full year performance was -8.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -68.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550265 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) recorded performance in the market was 58.90%, having the revenues showcasing -27.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.60M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5122, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -19.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,498,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Artelo Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Artelo Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.90%, alongside a downfall of -8.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.95% during last recorded quarter.