Analysts Mean recommendation for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) was 3.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), which is $30.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.26 after opening rate of $31.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.47 before closing at $31.30.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Imperial committed to long-term shareholder value. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that it has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to five percent of its 711,673,439 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2021, or a maximum of 35,583,671 shares during the next 12 months. This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Imperial’s majority shareholder, as described below. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Imperial Oil Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.20 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $18.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) full year performance was 94.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Imperial Oil Limited shares are logging -12.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.16 and $35.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 561639 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) recorded performance in the market was 62.32%, having the revenues showcasing 24.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.69B, as it employees total of 5800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Imperial Oil Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.73, with a change in the price was noted +10.71. In a similar fashion, Imperial Oil Limited posted a movement of +53.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,372 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Oil Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Imperial Oil Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.32%, alongside a boost of 94.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.46% during last recorded quarter.