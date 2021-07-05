Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) market price of $21.38 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Agiliti Inc. (AGTI). It is currently valued at $21.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.00, after setting-off with the price of $21.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.831 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.92.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Agiliti to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.36 on 06/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agiliti Inc. shares are logging -18.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.56 and $26.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591220 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) recorded performance in the market was 30.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 3497 workers.

The Analysts eye on Agiliti Inc. (AGTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agiliti Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTI is recording 2.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.90.

Technical rundown of Agiliti Inc. (AGTI)

Raw Stochastic average of Agiliti Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Agiliti Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.37%. The shares increased approximately by -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.75% in the period of the last 30 days.