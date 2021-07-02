UBS Group AG (UBS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.41M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UBS Group AG (UBS), which is $15.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.47 after opening rate of $15.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.365 before closing at $15.34.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, UBS Advisor Melissa Corrado-Harrison Named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List. UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Melissa Corrado-Harrison, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s downtown Denver office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list for 2021. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.58 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $14.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 38.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -6.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.14 and $16.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1955274 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was 10.75%, having the revenues showcasing -1.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.42B, as it employees total of 71779 workers.

UBS Group AG (UBS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.74, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of +0.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,627,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.89.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.30%, alongside a boost of 38.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.27% during last recorded quarter.