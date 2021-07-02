Time to Buy Beat-Down Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) was valued at $27.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.99 while reaching the peak value of $29.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.41. The stock current value is $27.01.

Recently in News on July 2, 2021, KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP ANNOUNCES A SECURITIES FRAUD CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV (CCIV) – Revised Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 30, 2021. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) (“CCIV”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -58.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $64.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5418576 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was 176.92%, having the revenues showcasing 16.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.08B.

Analysts verdict on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.29, with a change in the price was noted -6.11. In a similar fashion, Churchill Capital Corp IV posted a movement of -18.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,000,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Churchill Capital Corp IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.92%. The shares increased approximately by 11.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.57% during last recorded quarter.