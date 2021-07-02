Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) was up 1.92%

At the end of the latest market close, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) was valued at $67.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.28 while reaching the peak value of $68.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $66.8848. The stock current value is $68.35.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) Unanimously Approves Business Combination Between Stone and Linx With No Restrictions. StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that CADE, the Brazilian antitrust authority, unanimously approved, on this date, the business combination between STNE Participações S.A. (“STNE”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil and Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“Linx”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“Transaction”), with no restrictions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) full year performance was 72.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, StoneCo Ltd. shares are logging -28.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.71 and $95.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2108888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) recorded performance in the market was -18.55%, having the revenues showcasing 6.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.13B, as it employees total of 7239 workers.

The Analysts eye on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the StoneCo Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNE is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Considering, the past performance of StoneCo Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.89%, alongside a boost of 72.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.43% during last recorded quarter.