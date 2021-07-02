ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.24

For the readers interested in the stock health of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS). It is currently valued at $4.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.30, after setting-off with the price of $5.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.78.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight-loss solutions company, today announced that Lap-Band® utilization has increased since COVID-19 in response to patients’ increased desire for a reimbursed, effective, and sustainable weight-loss procedure that can be provided in outpatient surgery centers. The Lap-Band is clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure available on the market, backed by over 20 years of data demonstrating lower complication and mortality rates compared to other surgical weight-loss procedures. The Lap-Band is also the only FDA-approved, laparoscopic weight-loss device specifically indicated for lower Body Mass Indexes of 30 or higher in the U.S. Following this procedural growth and the favorable evaluation of recent and historical consumer focused marketing efforts, with Lap-Band annual revenue of approximately $300M at one time, the company intends to significantly enhance and broaden patient-direct advertising and promotion. You can read further details here

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.31 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $4.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) full year performance was 586.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares are logging -56.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 612.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $10.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) recorded performance in the market was 218.67%, having the revenues showcasing 60.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.84M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.08, with a change in the price was noted -9.34. In a similar fashion, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. posted a movement of -66.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,812,642 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RSLS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

Raw Stochastic average of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.58%.

Considering, the past performance of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 218.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 218.67%, alongside a boost of 586.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.94% during last recorded quarter.