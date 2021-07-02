Recent Change of 0.63% in the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rio Tinto Group (RIO), which is $83.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $84.19 after opening rate of $84.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $82.51 before closing at $82.72.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Rio Tinto declares force majeure at Richards Bay Minerals. Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa due to an escalation in the security situation at the operations. This has led to the decision to cease operations until the safety and security position improves. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.97 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $73.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was 49.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -13.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.82 and $95.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597364 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was 11.11%, having the revenues showcasing 6.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.70B, as it employees total of 47500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of +1.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,516,770 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical breakdown of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rio Tinto Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.98%, alongside a boost of 49.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.08% during last recorded quarter.