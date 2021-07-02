Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Could Pay Off Investors

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is priced at $194.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $194.86 and reached a high price of $195.875, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $195.10. The stock touched a low price of $193.36.

Recently in News on June 18, 2021, Crown Castle Extends Maturity of Existing Credit Facility and Incorporates Sustainability Targets. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that it has amended its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility (“Credit Facility”), consisting of a $5.0 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and a $1.2 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility. The amendment extends the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2026 and incorporates specified annual sustainability targets. The Credit Facility pricing is subject to adjustment based on Crown Castle’s performance against those targets. You can read further details here

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $200.47 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $146.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) full year performance was 13.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are logging -2.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $146.15 and $200.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2129624 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) recorded performance in the market was 22.31%, having the revenues showcasing 11.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.89B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 178.07, with a change in the price was noted +33.80. In a similar fashion, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted a movement of +21.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,928,649 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCI is recording 2.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.21.

Technical breakdown of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.50%, alongside a boost of 13.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.60% during last recorded quarter.