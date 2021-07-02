India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.95M in the recent 3 months

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.64 and reached a high price of $2.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.64. The stock touched a low price of $1.59.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, IGC Completes the Final Cohort of Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Patients. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announces today it has completed Cohort 3 of its Phase 1 clinical trial on IGC’s tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”)-based investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate the symptoms of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As previously disclosed, IGC submitted IGC-AD1, its investigational drug candidate for Alzheimer’s, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) under Section 505(i) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. IGC received approval to proceed with the Phase 1 trial, on Alzheimer’s patients, from the FDA on July 30, 2020. Cohort 3 is the final cohort in IGC’s Alzheimer’s Phase 1 trial. The Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (“DSMC”) for IGC’s clinical trial will review the data from Cohort 3, and IGC will report its findings from all three Cohorts to the FDA. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

India Globalization Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7200 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) full year performance was 205.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, India Globalization Capital Inc. shares are logging -61.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28447488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) recorded performance in the market was 10.26%, having the revenues showcasing -4.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.42M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

The Analysts eye on India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the India Globalization Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6670, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, India Globalization Capital Inc. posted a movement of -13.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,509,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IGC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC)

Raw Stochastic average of India Globalization Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.86%.

Considering, the past performance of India Globalization Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.38%, alongside a boost of 205.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.44% during last recorded quarter.