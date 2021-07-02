Here is why Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.97%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW), which is $7.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.80 after opening rate of $8.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.53 before closing at $8.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares are logging -95.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.05 and $160.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 849878 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -78.15%, having the revenues showcasing -18.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.00M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.69, with a change in the price was noted -7.95. In a similar fashion, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited posted a movement of -51.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,580,076 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.15%. The shares 23.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.25% during last recorded quarter.