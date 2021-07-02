Boiling and ready to burst as International Paper Company (IP) last month performance was -2.77%

At the end of the latest market close, International Paper Company (IP) was valued at $61.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $61.71 while reaching the peak value of $62.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $61.07. The stock current value is $61.48.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings On July 29, 2021. International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (706) 679-8242 or, within the U.S. only, (877) 316-2541, and ask to be connected to the International Paper second-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 7853629. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 7853629. You can read further details here

International Paper Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.27 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $46.48 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

International Paper Company (IP) full year performance was 76.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Paper Company shares are logging -5.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.94 and $65.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2047556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Paper Company (IP) recorded performance in the market was 23.65%, having the revenues showcasing 13.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.12B, as it employees total of 49300 workers.

Specialists analysis on International Paper Company (IP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the International Paper Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.32, with a change in the price was noted +13.64. In a similar fashion, International Paper Company posted a movement of +28.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,830,841 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IP is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: International Paper Company (IP)

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.85%, alongside a boost of 76.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.24% during last recorded quarter.