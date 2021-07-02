Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.47M – Invest Chronicle
Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), which is $3.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.09 after opening rate of $3.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.75 before closing at $3.94.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Bitfarms Announces Grant of Options and RSUs. Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announced the granting of stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors and employees of the Company. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 971.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -62.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1656.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2099593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 97.37%, having the revenues showcasing -24.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.81M.

Specialists analysis on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 97.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.05%, alongside a boost of 971.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -13.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.55% during last recorded quarter.

