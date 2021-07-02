American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) market price of $47.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) was valued at $46.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.86 while reaching the peak value of $47.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.81. The stock current value is $47.24.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, American Campus Communities Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. You can read further details here

American Campus Communities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.21 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $40.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) full year performance was 29.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Campus Communities Inc. shares are logging -4.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.07 and $49.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2218415 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) recorded performance in the market was 10.45%, having the revenues showcasing 7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.46B, as it employees total of 2988 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Campus Communities Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.06, with a change in the price was noted +4.61. In a similar fashion, American Campus Communities Inc. posted a movement of +10.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 967,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACC is recording 1.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Campus Communities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.08%, alongside a boost of 29.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.24% during last recorded quarter.