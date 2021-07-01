ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 638.50K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), which is $2.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.12 after opening rate of $1.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.85 before closing at $2.00.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, ZW Data Action Technologies Authorized as an Advertising Service Provider for KOLs and Ecommerce for Tencent. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated Internet advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and enhanced value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ChinaNet Online (Guangdong) Technology Co., Ltd. was authorized as an advertising service provider for KOLs and Ecommerce in 2021 by Tencent Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of Internet value added services in China (SEHK: 00700) (“Tencent”). Tencent serves over 1.2 billion users for their digital needs, and as such, its effective advertising platform helps brands and marketers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.19 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was 100.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -64.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $6.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2787750 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 48.15%, having the revenues showcasing -24.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.54M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -22.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,360,301 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.00%, alongside a boost of 100.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.24% during last recorded quarter.