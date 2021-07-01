Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.91M in the recent 3 months

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is priced at $1.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.54 and reached a high price of $1.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.49. The stock touched a low price of $1.46.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions. The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -10.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -51.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3941991 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 4.93%, having the revenues showcasing 10.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.92M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

The Analysts eye on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5211, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -27.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,882,488 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.97%, alongside a downfall of -10.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.37% during last recorded quarter.