Recent Change of -0.71% in the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is priced at $72.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $73.75 and reached a high price of $73.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.12. The stock touched a low price of $73.00.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, HDFC Bank Commits To Becoming Carbon Neutral By 2031-32. Announces plan ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. You can read further details here

HDFC Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.70 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $67.73 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) full year performance was 60.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HDFC Bank Limited shares are logging -14.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.40 and $84.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 888903 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) recorded performance in the market was 1.19%, having the revenues showcasing -5.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.61B, as it employees total of 120093 workers.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 36 analysts gave the HDFC Bank Limited a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.98, with a change in the price was noted -9.65. In a similar fashion, HDFC Bank Limited posted a movement of -11.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,435,528 in trading volumes.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HDFC Bank Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.39%, alongside a boost of 60.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.88% during last recorded quarter.