Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Profit Margins posted 7.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). It is currently valued at $25.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.90, after setting-off with the price of $22.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.48.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Liquidity Services awarded a contract by NEPO to sell commercial vehicles and construction equipment on its online marketplace AllSurplus. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is proud to have been awarded a place on the NEPO202 framework Remarketing of Vehicles and Plant Equipment. Under the 4-year contract awarded by NEPO, Liquidity Services will sell used cars, commercial vehicles, and construction equipment on behalf of a range of public sector organisations in the United Kingdom including local authorities, educational establishments, emergency services and NHS bodies. You can read further details here

Liquidity Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.00 on 05/12/21, with the lowest value was $14.21 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) full year performance was 327.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquidity Services Inc. shares are logging -15.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 433.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.77 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1413631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) recorded performance in the market was 59.96%, having the revenues showcasing 36.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 910.86M, as it employees total of 574 workers.

Specialists analysis on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquidity Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.44, with a change in the price was noted +8.29. In a similar fashion, Liquidity Services Inc. posted a movement of +48.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 441,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LQDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.49%, alongside a boost of 327.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.98% during last recorded quarter.