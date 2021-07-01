Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is on the roll with an average volume of 539.57K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). It is currently valued at $4.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.09, after setting-off with the price of $4.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.47.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Greifenberg Capital on Bloomberg Radio, New York. Integrated Media Technology Limited (“IMTE”) announces Greifenberg Capital Limited (“Greifenberg”), the recently formed financial research subsidiary of IMTE, made its first public appearance on March 25, 2021 8:08pm New York time when Chief Exective Officer and Head of China macroeconomics and policy research at Grefenberg, Uwe Parpart (“Mr. Parpart”), was interviewed on the Daybreak Asia Bloomberg Radio show. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.67 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 33.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -53.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $10.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1139325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 26.15%, having the revenues showcasing -12.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.53M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -2.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,226,771 in trading volumes.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.56%, alongside a boost of 33.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.30% during last recorded quarter.