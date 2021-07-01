Here is why Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.99%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is priced at $47.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.20 and reached a high price of $48.9916, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $51.20. The stock touched a low price of $47.03.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock by certain funds and separate accounts managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $46.50 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 1,500,000 shares of common stock. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 254,277 additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Shareholders. The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement (including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement) and is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.47 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $18.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) full year performance was 208.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares are logging -16.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.61 and $56.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1519715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) recorded performance in the market was 149.05%, having the revenues showcasing 31.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 608.54M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.74, with a change in the price was noted +24.73. In a similar fashion, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +109.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 180,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGLE is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 149.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 158.58%, alongside a boost of 208.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.01% during last recorded quarter.