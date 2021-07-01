Here is why Centene Corporation (CNC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.21%

Centene Corporation (CNC) is priced at $72.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $73.68 and reached a high price of $73.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.75. The stock touched a low price of $72.4525.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, BetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects Amazon.com As “Growth” Stock and Centene As “Undervalued” For September 2021 Issue. The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as its “Stock to Study” and Centene (NYSE: CNC) is its “Undervalued Stock” in the September 2021 issue for investors’ informational and educational use. You can read further details here

Centene Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.25 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $57.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/21.

Centene Corporation (CNC) full year performance was 14.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centene Corporation shares are logging -3.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.60 and $75.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2941534 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centene Corporation (CNC) recorded performance in the market was 21.49%, having the revenues showcasing 14.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.87B, as it employees total of 71300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Centene Corporation (CNC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Centene Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.83, with a change in the price was noted +14.05. In a similar fashion, Centene Corporation posted a movement of +23.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,009,493 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNC is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: Centene Corporation (CNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.55%, alongside a boost of 14.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.11% during last recorded quarter.