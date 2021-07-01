Here is why Atotech Limited (ATC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.17%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atotech Limited (ATC), which is $25.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.53 after opening rate of $25.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.12 before closing at $25.53.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech. $5.1 billion cash and stock transaction combines capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry to enable next-generation advanced electronics. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atotech Limited shares are logging -5.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.00 and $26.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3399014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atotech Limited (ATC) recorded performance in the market was 32.62%, having the revenues showcasing 26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.99B, as it employees total of 3862 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atotech Limited (ATC)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Atotech Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.32, with a change in the price was noted +6.42. In a similar fashion, Atotech Limited posted a movement of +33.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 478,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATC is recording 5.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.46.

Atotech Limited (ATC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atotech Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atotech Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.62%. The shares increased approximately by -2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.07% during last recorded quarter.