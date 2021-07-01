Euronav NV (EURN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $11.61

At the end of the latest market close, Euronav NV (EURN) was valued at $9.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.20 while reaching the peak value of $9.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.20. The stock current value is $9.27.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Euronav NV to Host Earnings Call. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Euronav NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.98 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was 14.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -10.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $10.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 777584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was 16.50%, having the revenues showcasing 1.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.88B, as it employees total of 3720 workers.

Euronav NV (EURN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of +4.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,421,090 in trading volumes.

Euronav NV (EURN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Euronav NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.50%, alongside a boost of 14.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.86% during last recorded quarter.