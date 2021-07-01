CureVac N.V. (CVAC) market price of $75.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) was valued at $67.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $63.74 while reaching the peak value of $67.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.57. The stock current value is $75.01.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, CureVac Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to Lead Accelerated Development of The RNA Printer(R). CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective July 1, 2021. In this position, he will strengthen the company’s Management Board and will head, among others, CureVac’s clinical and commercial manufacturing activities. Dr. Greune joins CureVac with extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, including manufacturing of vaccines and fill & finish of biologics. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CureVac N.V. shares are logging -50.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.15 and $151.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 850447 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) recorded performance in the market was -16.79%, having the revenues showcasing -24.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.89B, as it employees total of 500 workers.

Analysts verdict on CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the CureVac N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.36, with a change in the price was noted -46.22. In a similar fashion, CureVac N.V. posted a movement of -38.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,268,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVAC is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CureVac N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CureVac N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.79%. The shares increased approximately by 16.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.00% during last recorded quarter.