Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) market price of $17.16 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is priced at $17.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.69 and reached a high price of $17.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.35. The stock touched a low price of $16.98.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, Bright Health Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Bright Health Group today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 51,350,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. As part of the offering, Bright Health Group has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,162,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Bright Health Group from the offering will be approximately $924.3 million (or $1.035 billion if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in full), before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -4.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $17.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2786422 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was 3.13%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.33B, as it employees total of 2056 workers.

Technical breakdown of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bright Health Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.13%.