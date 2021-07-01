Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) is on the roll with an average volume of 534.30K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN), which is $25.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.99 after opening rate of $25.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.68 before closing at $25.84.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021. Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced that it expects to release its 2021 second quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are logging -1.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.98 and $26.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2452327 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) recorded performance in the market was 3.24%.

The Analysts eye on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Arch Capital Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN)

Considering, the past performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.24%.