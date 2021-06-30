WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) market price of $20.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW). It is currently valued at $20.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.72, after setting-off with the price of $18.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.25.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, WOW! to Sell Five Service Areas in Two Separate Transactions Totaling $1.8 Billion. Transactions collectively reflect an implied multiple of 11.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the service areas divested. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WideOpenWest Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.34 on 06/30/21, with the lowest value was $9.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) full year performance was 223.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WideOpenWest Inc. shares are logging 8.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 334.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.72 and $18.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 924454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) recorded performance in the market was 71.04%, having the revenues showcasing 37.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

The Analysts eye on WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the WideOpenWest Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.26, with a change in the price was noted +9.47. In a similar fashion, WideOpenWest Inc. posted a movement of +86.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,366 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Raw Stochastic average of WideOpenWest Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.91%.

Considering, the past performance of WideOpenWest Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.56%, alongside a boost of 223.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.01% during last recorded quarter.