Time to Buy Beat-Down Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL). It is currently valued at $53.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $54.40, after setting-off with the price of $49.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $49.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $49.00.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock is being offered by Zentalis. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Zentalis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.79 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $34.48 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) full year performance was 16.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -15.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.41 and $62.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1266082 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) recorded performance in the market was 2.41%, having the revenues showcasing 31.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.22B, as it employees total of 124 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.00, with a change in the price was noted +12.94. In a similar fashion, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +32.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZNTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.32%, alongside a boost of 16.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.95% during last recorded quarter.