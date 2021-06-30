Here is why Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), which is $3.70 to be very precise.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Enters into Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company entered into a letter of intent on April 23, 2021 (the “LOI”) for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“KP”), a Japanese company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares are logging -69.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $11.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1983914 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) recorded performance in the market was -22.11%, having the revenues showcasing -15.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.70M.

Analysts verdict on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.11%. The shares 22.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.33% during last recorded quarter.