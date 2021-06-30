Here is why Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), which is $2.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.15 after opening rate of $4.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.80 before closing at $3.82.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, PANBELA THERAPEUTICS INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK TO $10.0 MILLION. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the “Company” or “Panbela”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.80 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.83 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/21.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was -9.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -71.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.37 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1181989 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was 7.30%, having the revenues showcasing -6.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.60M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted -4.56. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -61.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBLA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.26%, alongside a downfall of -9.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.60% during last recorded quarter.