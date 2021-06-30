Gear up for the change! Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has hit the volume of 1921783

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is priced at $1.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.15. The stock touched a low price of $1.08.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Senmiao Technology to Report Fiscal 2021 Year-end Financial Results by July 9, 2021. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China and an operator of its own online ride-sharing platform, today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021, prior to the opening of the stock market on or before Friday, July 9, 2021. The Company also plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Annual Report”) on or before July 9, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.32 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.71 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was 71.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -48.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1921783 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was 7.48%, having the revenues showcasing -9.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.91M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

The Analysts eye on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.22, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of -33.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,036,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical rundown of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.55%, alongside a boost of 71.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.45% during last recorded quarter.