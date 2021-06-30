DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) market price of $47.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) was valued at $43.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.29 while reaching the peak value of $48.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.81. The stock current value is $47.06.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, DoubleVerify Set to Join Russell 3000® Index. DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted earlier this month. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares are logging 2.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.16 and $45.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542878 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) recorded performance in the market was 30.72%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.13B, as it employees total of 647 workers.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DV is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.72%. The shares 14.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.57% in the period of the last 30 days.