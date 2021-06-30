Do Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) beta value of 1.20 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL). It is currently valued at $2.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.16, after setting-off with the price of $2.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.33.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Cellcard Cambodia Expands Relationship with Evolving Systems to drive Enhanced Customer Lifecycle Management. Mobile operator will upgrade to Evolution 2.0 to drive enhanced digital engagement. You can read further details here

Evolving Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.63 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) full year performance was 166.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolving Systems Inc. shares are logging -50.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $5.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653721 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) recorded performance in the market was 40.61%, having the revenues showcasing -2.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.13M, as it employees total of 277 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolving Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Evolving Systems Inc. posted a movement of +23.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 458,549 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVOL is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Evolving Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Evolving Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.48%, alongside a boost of 166.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.81% during last recorded quarter.