Boiling and ready to burst as Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) last month performance was 13.36%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN). It is currently valued at $1.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.31, after setting-off with the price of $1.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.19.

Emerson Radio Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) full year performance was 91.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Emerson Radio Corp. shares are logging -50.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 552810 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) recorded performance in the market was 27.46%, having the revenues showcasing 3.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.79M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Analysts verdict on Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Emerson Radio Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3185, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Emerson Radio Corp. posted a movement of -22.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 241,883 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MSN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Radio Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Emerson Radio Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.98%, alongside a boost of 91.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.31% during last recorded quarter.