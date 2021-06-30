Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is on the roll with an average volume of 890.97K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) was valued at $2.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.14 while reaching the peak value of $2.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.0582. The stock current value is $2.18.

Recently in News on June 25, 2021, Bit Brother Limited Announces Completion of Name and Ticker Symbol and Receipt of U.S. MSB License. Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB) is pleased to announce that effective on June 16, 2021, its name has changed from Urban Tea Inc. to Bit Brother Limited, and its ticker symbol has changed from MYT to BTB, reflecting our vision for the future to conduct business in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. You can read further details here

Bit Brother Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.69 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) full year performance was 251.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Brother Limited shares are logging -67.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1045.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $6.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2035196 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Brother Limited (BTB) recorded performance in the market was 20.34%, having the revenues showcasing -39.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.08M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Brother Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.13, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Bit Brother Limited posted a movement of -6.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,010,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bit Brother Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.14%, alongside a boost of 251.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.65% during last recorded quarter.