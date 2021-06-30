ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 103.27K

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is priced at $1.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.73 and reached a high price of $2.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.69. The stock touched a low price of $1.72.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Replaces Its Existing Term Loan And Amends Its Revolving Credit Facility. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ” or “Company”) announced today that it has completed the replacement of its existing term loan and amended its existing revolving credit facility. Key features of the transactions include:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7800 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was 296.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -33.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1586840 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was 67.27%, having the revenues showcasing 26.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.71M, as it employees total of 7743 workers.

Analysts verdict on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4814, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +41.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 949,206 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 6.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.62.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.64%, alongside a boost of 296.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 23.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.90% during last recorded quarter.