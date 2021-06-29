Why is Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) up 304.10% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) was valued at $18.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.918 while reaching the peak value of $22.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.62. The stock current value is $21.70.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline – Increases Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2021. Revised Full-Year Guidance: Projected Revenues of $420 Million, 28% Year-over-Year Growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $50 Million, 52% Year-over-Year Growth. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.32 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 304.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -23.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 332.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.02 and $28.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3193583 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 70.46%, having the revenues showcasing 32.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 721.31M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Analysts verdict on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.12, with a change in the price was noted +6.15. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +39.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,088,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Perion Network Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.79%, alongside a boost of 304.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 30.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.24% during last recorded quarter.