Time to Buy Beat-Down My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of My Size Inc. (MYSZ). It is currently valued at $1.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.42, after setting-off with the price of $1.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.40.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, MySize Partners with Delhivery, India’s Largest Independent E-commerce Logistics Startup. MySize’s BoxSize solution will provide Delhivery’s team members focused on B2B with unparalleled measurement capabilities and actionable insights into logistics efficacy and operational management. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8851 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was 28.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -27.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2220908 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -0.71%, having the revenues showcasing 20.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.05M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

The Analysts eye on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2926, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -5.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 600,113 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.50%.

Considering, the past performance of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.00%, alongside a boost of 28.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.69% during last recorded quarter.